NEW: OSHA COVID-19 Construction Work Safety Guidance

Construction employers and workers in Buffalo are advised to follow new health and safety recommendations from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). Note that these guidelines create no new legal obligations, but contain recommendations that are advisory in nature and informational in content. Different construction work tasks are categorized under different risk levels. The risk of exposure to COVID-19 can be limited with administrative and engineering controls, safe work practices, and personal protective equipment (PPE).



Our Office

The New Construction Office within the Department of Permit and Inspection Services is responsible for inspection and enforcement for compliance with the New York State Building Codes and all applicable ordinances in the City of Buffalo.

On this page are various Hyperlinks to assist you in doing business with the City of Buffalo’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services.

Should you have any additional questions or need additional assistance, please contact the Department of Permit and Inspection Services New Construction Office at 716-851-4949.

The New Construction Office consists of a Chief Building Inspector and six Building Inspectors.

Building Inspectors assigned to the New Construction Office inspect the construction of new buildings and structures; and inspect alterations, renovations, repairs, additions, changes of occupancy and the relocation of buildings and structures. The primary focus of these inspections is code compliance.

Codes Enforced

City of Buffalo Chief Building Inspectors and Building Inspectors are certified by the State of New York to enforce the following codes:

The Building Code of New York State

The Existing Building Code of New York State

The Residential Code of New York State

The Energy Conservation Construction Code of New York State

The Mechanical Code of New York State

The Fuel Gas Code of New York State

The Fire Code of New York State

The Property Maintenance Code of New York State

The Plumbing Code of New York State

New Construction Building Inspectors not only enforce the New York State Codes listed above, they also enforce various City Ordinances relative to the construction and use of buildings and structures, and the use of property.

The Inspection

Depending on the type of project, New Construction inspections include: