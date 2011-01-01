New Construction
NEW: OSHA COVID-19 Construction Work Safety Guidance
Construction employers and workers in Buffalo are advised to follow new health and safety recommendations from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). Note that these guidelines create no new legal obligations, but contain recommendations that are advisory in nature and informational in content. Different construction work tasks are categorized under different risk levels. The risk of exposure to COVID-19 can be limited with administrative and engineering controls, safe work practices, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Our Office
The New Construction Office within the Department of Permit and Inspection Services is responsible for inspection and enforcement for compliance with the New York State Building Codes and all applicable ordinances in the City of Buffalo.
On this page are various Hyperlinks to assist you in doing business with the City of Buffalo’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services.
Should you have any additional questions or need additional assistance, please contact the Department of Permit and Inspection Services New Construction Office at 716-851-4949.
The New Construction Office consists of a Chief Building Inspector and six Building Inspectors.
Building Inspectors assigned to the New Construction Office inspect the construction of new buildings and structures; and inspect alterations, renovations, repairs, additions, changes of occupancy and the relocation of buildings and structures. The primary focus of these inspections is code compliance.
Codes Enforced
City of Buffalo Chief Building Inspectors and Building Inspectors are certified by the State of New York to enforce the following codes:
- The Building Code of New York State
- The Existing Building Code of New York State
- The Residential Code of New York State
- The Energy Conservation Construction Code of New York State
- The Mechanical Code of New York State
- The Fuel Gas Code of New York State
- The Fire Code of New York State
- The Property Maintenance Code of New York State
- The Plumbing Code of New York State
New Construction Building Inspectors not only enforce the New York State Codes listed above, they also enforce various City Ordinances relative to the construction and use of buildings and structures, and the use of property.
The Inspection
Depending on the type of project, New Construction inspections include:
- Building systems, including underground and rough-in
- Chimneys
- Energy code compliance
- A final inspection after all work authorized by the building permit has been completed
- Finishes
- Fire resistant construction
- Fire resistant penetrations
- Footing and foundation
- Framing
- Preparation for concrete slab
- Work site prior to the issuance of a permit