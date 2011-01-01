Description of Services

The Division of Purchase is the City of Buffalo's central purchasing agent for supplies, materials, equipment, insurance and contracts for service. Purchasing secures goods and services from the lowest responsible bidder on the basis of price, specifications, product evaluation, and delivery. Purchasing is a unit of the City of Buffalo's Department of Administration, Finance, Policy and Urban Affairs.

Delano Dowell, Commissioner 716-851-5922

William L. Sunderlin, Director 716-851-5222

Brian Kinyoun , Assistant Director 716-851-5222

Add Your Name to the City Vendor List

To add your name to the City of Buffalo's vendor list just fill out the vendor application (PDF) (These are PDF files, viewable with Adobe Acrobat Reader.) The application asks general information, including what products or services you may have to sell the City of Buffalo. Please review the commodity list carefully and indicate which products and/or services you would be interested in supplying. Send the completed application by mail to our postal address or fax it to Purchasing at 716-851-5231.

Once your application is received you will be placed on the appropriate bidders list(s). You will then start to receive requests for bids and quotations for items that you indicated you can supply. Please respond to all written bids and quotes with a price offer or, if you are not interested, a "no bid". Answering our correspondence will ensure that you remain on our bidder's list. When a vendor does not respond to 3 inquiries, the vendor may be removed from the bidder's list.

Small Business MBE/WBE

The City of Buffalo buys from both large and small vendors, and by law, awards all purchase contracts to the lowest responsible bidder. We welcome minority and women owned businesses as vendors.