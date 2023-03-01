Project Background

The City of Buffalo is developing a Smart Streets Design Plan (SSDP) focused on Downtown Buffalo. The purpose of this study is to review how the curb is being used to serve people, businesses and visitors travelling to and within Downtown Buffalo. The curb is the edge of the street where there is often on-street parking but there could also be bus stops, bikeshare stations, loading zones, etc. This project seeks to set policies for how streets and curbs will be repurposed to better serve the future of Buffalo. The project will also develop one pilot design for a city block; ready to be implemented in the future.









Project Study Area

The project is focused on Downtown Buffalo, bounded by West Tupper Street, Michigan Avenue, the Waterfront and South Elmwood Avenue. A subset of the study area is covered by the Pilot Increment Finance (PIF) district; the selected pilot design location will be located within the PIF district.

























Anticipated Project Schedule 2023