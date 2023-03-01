- Home
Project Background
The City of Buffalo is developing a Smart Streets Design Plan (SSDP) focused on Downtown Buffalo. The purpose of this study is to review how the curb is being used to serve people, businesses and visitors travelling to and within Downtown Buffalo. The curb is the edge of the street where there is often on-street parking but there could also be bus stops, bikeshare stations, loading zones, etc. This project seeks to set policies for how streets and curbs will be repurposed to better serve the future of Buffalo. The project will also develop one pilot design for a city block; ready to be implemented in the future.
Project Study Area
The project is focused on Downtown Buffalo, bounded by West Tupper Street, Michigan Avenue, the Waterfront and South Elmwood Avenue. A subset of the study area is covered by the Pilot Increment Finance (PIF) district; the selected pilot design location will be located within the PIF district.
Anticipated Project Schedule 2023
Community Engagement
Public Meeting #1 - March 1, 2023 at Seneca One Tower
Within Reach: Downtown Smart & Waterfront Accessibility
The first public meeting was held on March 1, 2023 to kick off the project with the public, present preliminary project goals, and gain feedback on preliminary issues with curbside use and general mobility throughout the study area. The meeting was held in conjunction with Buffalo Urban Development Corporation's Downtown Waterfront Improvements planning effort, to ensure a holistic vision for the future of Downtown Buffalo. Residents were able to discuss the project with the City, Stantec, and BUDC team, and give direct feedback on the project. Information captured at this meeting is being used to inform the planning process. Materials provided at the meeting are linked below.
Public Meeting #2 - June 15, 2023 on East Mohawk Street, between Washington & Ellicott
Within Reach: Smart Streets Outdoor Event
The second public meeting was held on June 15, 2023 to showcase the current trends of travel to downtown Buffalo and to envision what a elements of a flexible smart street may look like. Residents were able to review and leave comments on the displayed information using both physical and digital means, and give direct feedback on the project. Information captured at this meeting is being used to inform the planning process. Participants of the event had the chance to test ride electric scooters and electric bicycles, experience smart technology demonstrations, and street art. Updates from the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation's Downtown Waterfront Improvements plan and Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps Inc. Mohawk Ramp Project was available for public comment as well during the event. Materials provided at the meeting are linked below.